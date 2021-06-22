Monetha (MTH) Price Hits $0.0175 on Major Exchanges

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded down 12.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Over the last week, Monetha has traded 31.8% lower against the US dollar. One Monetha coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0175 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges. Monetha has a total market capitalization of $7.03 million and $262,097.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00053552 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003468 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00019731 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.70 or 0.00635354 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00077022 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,353.35 or 0.07233667 BTC.

About Monetha

Monetha (CRYPTO:MTH) is a coin. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Monetha is medium.com/@monetha . Monetha’s official website is www.monetha.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

Buying and Selling Monetha

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monetha should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monetha using one of the exchanges listed above.

