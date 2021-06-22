Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Purchased by Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,286 shares during the period. Moody’s comprises approximately 4.5% of Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $75,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $135,843.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,064,288.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total value of $453,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,142,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,085 shares of company stock worth $3,593,910 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCO shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus increased their target price on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.67.

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded up $3.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $359.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,373. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $253.17 and a 12 month high of $357.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $67.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $331.79.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 125.60% and a net margin of 35.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.