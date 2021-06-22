Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $358.19

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $358.19 and last traded at $357.87, with a volume of 5515 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $355.65.

A number of analysts recently commented on MCO shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James upgraded Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.67.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $331.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $67.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.17.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a return on equity of 125.60% and a net margin of 35.66%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

In other news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total value of $453,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,142,305. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $135,843.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,064,288.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,085 shares of company stock valued at $3,593,910 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCO. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Moody’s by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 912,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,920,000 after purchasing an additional 413,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s (NYSE:MCO)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

