Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $117,000 Holdings in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) by 22.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Select Energy Services were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WTTR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Select Energy Services by 148.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 335,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 200,158 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 135,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 36,027 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,057,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,738,000 after acquiring an additional 482,940 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 116,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 57.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

WTTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $7.25) on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Select Energy Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.03.

Shares of WTTR opened at $6.58 on Tuesday. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $7.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 2.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.78.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.