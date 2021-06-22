Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $157,000 in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,975 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OIA. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 218,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 130,310 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 473.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 150,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 124,517 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 197,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 21,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. 8.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OIA opened at $8.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.09. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $8.34.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0316 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Profile

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

