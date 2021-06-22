Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $38,000 in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,350 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RIG. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Transocean by 979.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,186 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Transocean in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Transocean during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in Transocean during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Transocean alerts:

RIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $2.00 price objective (up previously from $1.00) on shares of Transocean in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Transocean from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.83.

In other Transocean news, Director Perestroika acquired 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.17 per share, with a total value of $12,510,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 12.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RIG stock opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.96. Transocean Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $4.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 3.62.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transocean Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 22, 2021, the company owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater and 10 harsh environment floaters.

See Also: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.