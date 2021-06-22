Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases New Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,585,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,376,000 after buying an additional 142,230 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,030,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,188,000 after buying an additional 87,934 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,759,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,989,000 after buying an additional 51,191 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $277,252,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,863,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,366,000 after purchasing an additional 197,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Shares of HLT opened at $126.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.97 and a beta of 1.31. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.83 and a 1-year high of $132.69.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $874.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.67.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.