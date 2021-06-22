Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE)

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cerevel Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Cerevel Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.50.

Shares of CERE opened at $13.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and a PE ratio of -6.86. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $18.83.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERE. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 5.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,005,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,800,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

