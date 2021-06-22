Morgan Stanley Increases Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target to $17.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AR. Truist raised their price objective on Antero Resources from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Antero Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities raised their target price on Antero Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $4.25 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Antero Resources from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.22.

Shares of AR opened at $13.72 on Friday. Antero Resources has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $14.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 4.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 27.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Antero Resources will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,498,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,967,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 33.3% in the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 37,627 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 9,408 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 207,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

