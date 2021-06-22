Morgan Stanley Raises Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target to $119.00

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $117.00 to $119.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

ETR has been the topic of several other research reports. Vertical Research raised Entergy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a sector weight rating on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Entergy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.86.

Shares of ETR opened at $104.49 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.54. Entergy has a 52-week low of $85.78 and a 52-week high of $113.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. Entergy had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 67.14%.

In other news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 1,200 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $125,916.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total transaction of $325,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,946 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,440.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,041 shares of company stock worth $3,581,679 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

