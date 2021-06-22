MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) Receives $12.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in MSG Networks by 5.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 153,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,644 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 8.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 38,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 89.2% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 188,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 88,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP lifted its stake in MSG Networks by 141.1% in the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 50,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 29,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

MSG Networks stock opened at $15.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $854.07 million, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.59. MSG Networks has a 52-week low of $8.57 and a 52-week high of $20.90.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $177.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.55 million. MSG Networks had a net margin of 28.10% and a negative return on equity of 36.42%. MSG Networks’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that MSG Networks will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSG Networks Company Profile

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.

