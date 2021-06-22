Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.85.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MTL shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$14.25 in a report on Monday, April 19th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.25 to C$14.75 in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.50 to C$15.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

TSE:MTL opened at C$12.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 17.15. Mullen Group has a 52 week low of C$6.66 and a 52 week high of C$13.85.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$290.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$310.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mullen Group will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.93%.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

