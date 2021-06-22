Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 95,907 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 75.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,907 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.38% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $11,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNLA. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 58.1% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $151,000.

Shares of VNLA stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.19. 700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,418. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.20. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $50.52.

