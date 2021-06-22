Mutual Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.29% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $7,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RYT traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $281.32. 348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,875. The business has a fifty day moving average of $278.34. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $191.59 and a fifty-two week high of $287.20.

