Mutual Advisors LLC Has $4.17 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 203,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,816,000 after acquiring an additional 21,786 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 269,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,630,000 after acquiring an additional 53,251 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,717.0% in the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 130,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,531,000 after acquiring an additional 126,071 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 465,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,922,000 after acquiring an additional 108,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,497,000 after acquiring an additional 58,337 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.39. The company had a trading volume of 42,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,376. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.09. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $49.86 and a one year high of $78.41.

