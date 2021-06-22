Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 455.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,141 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $4,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 3,333,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,720,000 after buying an additional 726,760 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 75.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 517,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,109,000 after acquiring an additional 221,771 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 53.2% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 264,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,873,000 after acquiring an additional 91,889 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 67.9% during the first quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 173,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,119,000 after acquiring an additional 70,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 141.1% during the first quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 93,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after acquiring an additional 54,422 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FBND traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $53.17. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,366. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.93. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $52.13 and a one year high of $55.41.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.