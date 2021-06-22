Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 252.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,503 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $1.28 on Tuesday, reaching $225.60. 677,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,895,584. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $136.29 and a 1-year high of $234.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $224.39.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

