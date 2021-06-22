Mutual Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,867 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 50.0% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,013,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,571 shares of company stock worth $9,638,586 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.84.

Adobe stock traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $569.05. The stock had a trading volume of 25,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548,995. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $508.73. The firm has a market cap of $272.01 billion, a PE ratio of 49.16, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.95. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $416.03 and a 12 month high of $570.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.65% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.