National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 77.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 263,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,079 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $12,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in National Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in National Beverage by 71.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in National Beverage by 100.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in National Beverage by 16.8% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in National Beverage by 79.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Beverage stock opened at $46.49 on Tuesday. National Beverage Corp. has a twelve month low of $29.70 and a twelve month high of $98.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

