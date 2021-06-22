National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) will announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Instruments’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. National Instruments reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover National Instruments.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $335.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.61 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 9.89%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. National Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.83.

National Instruments stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.47. 489,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39. National Instruments has a 1-year low of $30.42 and a 1-year high of $47.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 385.94 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,869,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $917,003,000 after buying an additional 53,826 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,739,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,164,000 after buying an additional 78,215 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 3.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,697,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,788,000 after buying an additional 288,386 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 18.3% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,270,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,413,000 after buying an additional 661,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,172,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,473,000 after buying an additional 453,333 shares in the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

