Navcoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.34 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar. Navcoin has a market cap of $22.27 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000961 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005985 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003476 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00054810 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00039811 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000051 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Navcoin

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,009,503 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.