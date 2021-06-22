Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

AUDC stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,837. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.83. AudioCodes has a 1 year low of $25.90 and a 1 year high of $44.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.55.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $58.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.31 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that AudioCodes will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 251.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,632 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AudioCodes during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 161.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,968 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of AudioCodes during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. 37.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.

