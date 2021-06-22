Neil Reeder Sells 14,638 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Stock

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) Senior Officer Neil Reeder sold 14,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.63, for a total transaction of C$82,411.94.

Shares of TSE BTO opened at C$5.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.13. B2Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of C$5.25 and a 12 month high of C$9.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The company has a market cap of C$5.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$458.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$449.67 million. Research analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. B2Gold’s payout ratio is presently 18.45%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.50 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight Capital decreased their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.60.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

