Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Major Shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield Sells 5,000 Shares

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $382,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,440,738.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NNI stock opened at $76.04 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.10. Nelnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.33 and a 52 week high of $79.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 92.07 and a quick ratio of 92.07.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.65. Nelnet had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 30.06%. The company had revenue of $340.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nelnet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Nelnet by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,260,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $89,777,000 after buying an additional 56,661 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Nelnet by 13.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Nelnet by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nelnet by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,544 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Nelnet by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,427 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 7,501 shares during the period. 34.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, and education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

