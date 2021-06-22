NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Position Reduced by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,407 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,307 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $5,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bruce K. Crowther sold 20,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $859,631.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,469,523.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 130,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $5,134,043.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,824,119.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 320,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,828,875 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NEO opened at $43.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.47. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.21 and a 52 week high of $61.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -549.88 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 13.60, a current ratio of 13.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.17 million. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEO shares. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.46.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers It provides cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; and immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize cellular proteins in tissue section, as well as to allow clients to visualize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains.

