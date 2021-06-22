Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 182.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,723 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,926 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in Netflix by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,934 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,312,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Netflix by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 123,278 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $64,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in shares of Netflix by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 11,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 122,701 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $62,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Netflix by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $496.99. The company had a trading volume of 101,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,468,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $504.21. The stock has a market cap of $220.37 billion, a PE ratio of 60.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $432.14 and a one year high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $596.65.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.