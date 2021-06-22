Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 1,194,410 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 36.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,505,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,194,410 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $347,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, reaching $87.21. 62,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,974,684. The firm has a market cap of $132.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.46. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $51.92 and a 52 week high of $89.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 74.73%.

Several research analysts have commented on RTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Langenberg & Company upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $392,701.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,416,244.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,365.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,665 shares of company stock worth $2,138,790 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

