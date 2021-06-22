Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 4.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,575,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,863 shares during the period. CME Group makes up about 0.5% of Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $525,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CME. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in CME Group by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,346,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,275,000 after buying an additional 1,221,421 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in CME Group by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,973,000 after buying an additional 6,141 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in CME Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,416,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,987,000 after acquiring an additional 843,717 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CME shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Atlantic Securities downgraded CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CME Group in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $216.20. 14,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,563,545. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.89 and a 12 month high of $221.82. The company has a market capitalization of $77.64 billion, a PE ratio of 40.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 41.46%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.57%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.15, for a total transaction of $432,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Howard J. Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $322,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,214,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,092 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,159. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

