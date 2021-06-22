Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $330.02 Million Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 116.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,738,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,632,647 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 1.00% of Marvell Technology worth $330,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 10,546 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 259,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,333,000 after purchasing an additional 25,848 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,874,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,829,000 after purchasing an additional 273,999 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 141,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,942,000 after buying an additional 7,691 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,196,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $199,494,000 after buying an additional 21,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

MRVL traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.37. 124,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,238,673. The company has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a PE ratio of -144.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.10. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.53 and a twelve month high of $55.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $832.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRVL. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.70.

In related news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $364,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,571 shares of company stock valued at $3,604,736. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

