Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 405,541 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,946,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405,541 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 1.58% of Keysight Technologies worth $422,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 15,337.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 9,856 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 105,363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,916,000 after purchasing an additional 11,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 291,285 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KEYS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.80.

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total value of $816,541.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,217,681.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $354,028.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,596 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,725 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE KEYS traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.21. 6,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,153,607. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.62 and a 1 year high of $155.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.90.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.