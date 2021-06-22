Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 87,084 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,447,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,084 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices makes up about 0.7% of Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 1.21% of Analog Devices worth $688,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADI stock traded down $1.15 on Tuesday, hitting $163.00. The stock had a trading volume of 40,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,169,603. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.07. The company has a market cap of $60.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.47 and a 12-month high of $168.93.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.18.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total transaction of $1,573,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,598 shares in the company, valued at $5,917,173.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,655 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,021 in the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

