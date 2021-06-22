NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $47 million-47 million.

Several research firms recently commented on NPCE. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on NeuroPace in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on NeuroPace from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Get NeuroPace alerts:

Shares of NeuroPace stock traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $24.49. 187,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,644. NeuroPace has a one year low of $18.24 and a one year high of $27.38.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported ($21.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($20.96). The business had revenue of $11.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 million. On average, research analysts forecast that NeuroPace will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Irina Ridley purchased 2,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,984. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank M. Fischer purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 93,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,947. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 287,352 shares of company stock worth $4,884,984.

About NeuroPace

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

Read More: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroPace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroPace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.