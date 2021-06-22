New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Downgraded by HSBC to Hold

HSBC downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

EDU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. CLSA started coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.70 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.99.

EDU opened at $8.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.31. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 12 month low of $7.27 and a 12 month high of $19.97.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,012.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,842,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,795,000 after purchasing an additional 76,306,607 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,021.1% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 70,536,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,507,000 after purchasing an additional 64,244,593 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,039.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 69,655,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,182,000 after purchasing an additional 63,541,185 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 927.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,384,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,389,000 after purchasing an additional 54,506,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 728.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,807,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,303,000 after purchasing an additional 41,158,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

