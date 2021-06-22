New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 512 Shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 69,174 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Argan were worth $3,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argan during the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Argan during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Argan during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Argan during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Argan during the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Argan alerts:

In other Argan news, Director Mano S. Koilpillai sold 522 shares of Argan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $26,068.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,392.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Hibbert Watson sold 939 shares of Argan stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $50,875.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,126.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,461 shares of company stock worth $865,944. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AGX opened at $46.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $727.90 million, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.58. Argan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.03 and a 52-week high of $55.99.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.33. Argan had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 10.82%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through three segments: Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.