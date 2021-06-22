New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires Shares of 264,427 BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 264,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,826,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.17% of BTRS as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in BTRS in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BTRS in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BTRS in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BTRS in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BTRS in the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Clare Hart purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.83 per share, for a total transaction of $128,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,931.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,087.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,917 shares of company stock worth $124,146.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BTRS shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on BTRS from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on BTRS in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on BTRS in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on BTRS in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BTRS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of BTRS stock opened at $14.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 0.32. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BTRS Company Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

