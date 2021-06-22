New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of PNM Resources worth $3,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 1,291.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 176.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNM stock opened at $48.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. PNM Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.93 and a twelve month high of $50.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.52.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. PNM Resources had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $364.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. PNM Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

PNM Resources Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

