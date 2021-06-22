New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $4.36 Million Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,973 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.13% of Atkore worth $4,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Atkore by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atkore during the 4th quarter worth approximately $431,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 217.3% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 193,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,942,000 after buying an additional 132,306 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of Atkore during the 4th quarter worth approximately $682,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 4,064 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, CJS Securities started coverage on Atkore in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company.

In other Atkore news, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 4,126 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total value of $320,755.24. Also, Director A Mark Zeffiro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $856,900.00. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Atkore stock opened at $70.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 2.48. Atkore Inc. has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $90.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.30.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.96. Atkore had a return on equity of 67.44% and a net margin of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $639.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

