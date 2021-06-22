New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $3,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HLF. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 462,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,203,000 after buying an additional 154,996 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 63,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,291,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,221,000 after buying an additional 134,437 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter worth $1,564,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 235,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,250,000 after buying an additional 38,670 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HLF opened at $51.18 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.96. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $41.98 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 62.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, Director John Tartol sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total transaction of $258,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 303,606 shares in the company, valued at $15,672,141.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

