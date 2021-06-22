New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 33,617 Shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 18.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 152,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,617 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Medallia were worth $4,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLA. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Medallia by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Medallia by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 78,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Medallia by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Medallia by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Medallia by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MDLA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Medallia from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medallia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.56.

NYSE:MDLA opened at $31.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -27.92 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.92. Medallia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $48.28.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $131.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.29 million. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 33.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Medallia news, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 129,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $3,534,460.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,130,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,902,019.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 6,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $210,553.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,757,415.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 350,833 shares of company stock worth $10,044,090 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

