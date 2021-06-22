NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by GM Advisory Group Inc.

GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $353,000. Bessemer Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 16,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 8,110 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after buying an additional 34,731 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 44,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 4,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.90.

NYSE:NEE opened at $74.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.88. The stock has a market cap of $145.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.17. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.44 and a 1-year high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $2,979,438.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 137,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,300,319.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 209,976 shares of company stock valued at $15,694,186. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

