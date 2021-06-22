NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.89-0.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $574-584 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $579.05 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NXGN. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an underweight rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.00.

NXGN stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.48. 354,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,051. NextGen Healthcare has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $23.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.17.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $144.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.13 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $168,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,690.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 5,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $87,193.18. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

