NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.890-0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $574 million-584 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $579.64 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXGN traded down $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.63. The stock had a trading volume of 19,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,051. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 110.41, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.17. NextGen Healthcare has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $23.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.97.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $144.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.13 million. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

NXGN has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $23.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an underweight rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextGen Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 5,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $87,193.18. Also, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,700,690.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

