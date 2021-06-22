NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK) Stake Boosted by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK) by 73.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in NI were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of NI by 308.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in NI by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in NI by 234.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 19,613 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NI by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 41,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.47% of the company’s stock.

Get NI alerts:

Shares of NODK stock opened at $19.82 on Tuesday. NI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $21.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.92 million, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.32.

NI Holdings, Inc underwrites property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's products include private passenger auto, non-standard auto, homeowners, farm owners, crop hail and multi-peril crop, and liability insurance policies. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for NI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.