Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) Receives $57.00 Average PT from Analysts

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NOAH shares. CICC Research raised shares of Noah from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.50 to $57.80 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Noah from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of Noah stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.32. 3,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,098. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.71. Noah has a twelve month low of $24.67 and a twelve month high of $52.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.89 and a beta of 1.40.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Noah had a negative net margin of 15.45% and a positive return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $186.93 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Noah will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOAH. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Noah during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Noah by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Noah by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 161,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,734,000 after purchasing an additional 13,095 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Noah by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,506,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,029,000 after purchasing an additional 38,014 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Noah by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the period. 48.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noah Company Profile

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending and Other Services.

