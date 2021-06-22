Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NOG. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.36.

Shares of NOG opened at $19.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.75. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $20.38.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $157.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOG. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter worth $35,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter worth $66,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 788.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,077 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 8,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter worth $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

