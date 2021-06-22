Northern Trust Corp Cuts Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 370,178 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $153,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 623,076 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $257,179,000 after buying an additional 17,142 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 19.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 35,256 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,583,000 after buying an additional 5,824 shares in the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 46.4% in the first quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 2,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $14,474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.00.

Shares of TDY opened at $433.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $425.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $289.19 and a 52 week high of $457.79.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $805.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.54 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 12.89 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

