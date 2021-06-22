Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 256,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $146,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIO. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIO stock opened at $625.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $607.82. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $425.43 and a 12-month high of $689.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.83.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $2.71. The company had revenue of $726.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 151.73% and a return on equity of 4.55%. Equities research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

