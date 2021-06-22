Northern Trust Corp Has $150.16 Million Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,567,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 235,558 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.13% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $150,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 218.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $97.71 on Tuesday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.37 and a 52 week high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.41.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.82%.

In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $140,562.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 18,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total value of $1,964,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,826 shares of company stock valued at $3,609,873. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FBHS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.06.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

