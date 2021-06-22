Northern Trust Corp Increases Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 435,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,627 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $130,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

In related news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total transaction of $2,375,218.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,642.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $310.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $319.47. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.46 and a 1-year high of $339.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.96 and a beta of 0.99.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 82.78% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($4.76) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $264.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.75.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.