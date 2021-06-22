Northern Trust Corp Increases Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,143,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,365 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $137,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NWL. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 31,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 2.9% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 116,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWL stock opened at $26.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.95. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.81 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.40%.

In other news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $1,153,775.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,859.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NWL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Newell Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

